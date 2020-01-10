Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty E. McCall. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. 201 S. Wayne Street Parker , PA 16049 (724)-791-2484 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty E. Smith McCall, 92, of Petrolia passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 8, 2020.

Betty was born Nov. 6, 1927, in Yatesboro, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Ludwig and Estella Hinderliter Smith.

She was a graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.

Betty was married to Richard H. "Dick" McCall on July 19, 1947. Betty and Dick had a unique triple wedding with Dick's two sisters, Betty Dietz and Theda "Snooks" McMahon.

Betty was a devout and lifelong member of the Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was active in the women's prayer group, Petrolia Bowling "Duckpin" League, and the Ladies Auxiliary of Petrolia VFD.

After the passing of her husband Dick in 1987, Betty became the sitting president of Dick McCall Inc. Excavating of Petrolia.

Betty enjoyed spending time doing crosswords, writing poetry, listening to music, her favorite being Elvis, and loved her sweets. She especially loved spending time with her family playing her favorite game of Password.

Betty is survived by her four children, her son, Bradley (Antoinette) McCall; her daughters, Beverly (Dan) Ekas, Barbara (Bob) Shirey and Debra (Bill) Meshanko.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stacy (Tom) Bullman, Carisa (Jeff) Smith, Angie (Eric) Rupert, Briana (Nathan) Young, Jarrod (Ryan Miller) Weckerly, Matthew Meshanko, Brooke (Travis) Shirey Kraft, Lindsay (Josh) Anderson, Christopher (Jen) Meshanko, Kylee Seymour, Whitney (Brian) Mechling, Courtney (Josh) Bowser-Shirey, Nathan (Brayla) Shirey, Scott (Michelle) Ekas, Lisa Clayton and Greg Ekas; 20 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick; and three brothers, Robert, Edward and Malcolm Smith.

MCCALL - Visitation for friends and family of Betty E. Smith McCall, who died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, will be held from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 107 S. Argyle St., Petrolia.

An additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Monday at the church with the Rev. David Perry officiating.

Burial will take place at Bear Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Parker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's honor to the Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department, Box 237, Petrolia, PA 16050-0237.

