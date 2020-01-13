Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Eileen Edinger. View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Butler County Memorial Park and Mausoleum Chapel Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Eileen Edinger, 98, of Butler passed away Friday evening, Jan. 10, 2020, in Sunnyview Nursing Home, Butler.

Born July 14, 1921, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late John and Fannie Wheitzel Farmer.

She was a member of the Butler Assembly of God in Mount Chestnut.

In her early years, she was an aid at the Butler VA Hospital, and then worked at the Butler County Courthouse in the Assessment Office. She worked with the phone book Yellow Pages where she signed up businesses and did illustrations for their ads.

She enjoyed music and art.

She is survived by her children, John Edinger and B June (Mervyn "Pete") Boyle, all of Butler and Jo Ellen (Dennis) Polen of California; her daughter-in-law, Roxanne Edinger of Butler; her grandchildren, Steven (Audrey) Boyle, Susan (Mike) Macko, Heather (Tommy) Carter, Erin (John) Davis, Alex Edinger, Jarius Lett, Naketia (Ken) Varady and Jamar (Aphena) Lett; many great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, George Edinger; her daughter-in-law, Olga Edinger; her grandsons, Robin Boyle and Jay Edinger; and five sisters and three brothers.

EDINGER - Public viewing with a celebration of life service for Betty Eileen Edinger, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday in Butler County Memorial Park and Mausoleum Chapel, Butler, with the Rev. George Miller, her pastor, officiating, with interment to follow.

Private viewing will be held on Monday by the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to



