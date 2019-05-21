Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty F. Buck. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty F. Buck, 87, of Middlesex Township passed away on May 2 at LAS St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Born Oct. 5, 1931, in New Kensington, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Blanche Westerman.

Betty had worked as an LPN for St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

She was a member of LifePointe Alliance Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Buck of Middlesex Township; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard T. Buck, whom she married on Oct. 26, 1951, and who died on Dec. 31, 1968; a daughter, Sharon Buck; and by her siblings, Kathryn Mussilli, Marion Wetzel, Jeannette Mowery, John Barker and Raymond Westerman Jr.

BUCK - Friends of Betty F. Buck, who died Thursday, May 2, 2019, will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at LifePointe Alliance Church, 997 Route 228, Mars.

Services will follow at 4 p.m. Thursday at the church with the Rev. Paul Cope officiating.

Burial was in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Cheswick.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Memorials may be made to LifePointe Alliance Church in her memory.

Condolences are available at



Betty F. Buck, 87, of Middlesex Township passed away on May 2 at LAS St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.Born Oct. 5, 1931, in New Kensington, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Blanche Westerman.Betty had worked as an LPN for St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.She was a member of LifePointe Alliance Church.Surviving are a daughter, Linda Buck of Middlesex Township; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard T. Buck, whom she married on Oct. 26, 1951, and who died on Dec. 31, 1968; a daughter, Sharon Buck; and by her siblings, Kathryn Mussilli, Marion Wetzel, Jeannette Mowery, John Barker and Raymond Westerman Jr.BUCK - Friends of Betty F. Buck, who died Thursday, May 2, 2019, will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at LifePointe Alliance Church, 997 Route 228, Mars.Services will follow at 4 p.m. Thursday at the church with the Rev. Paul Cope officiating.Burial was in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Cheswick.Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.Memorials may be made to LifePointe Alliance Church in her memory.Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close