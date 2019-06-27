Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ferris Griffin. View Sign Service Information Freeland Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 310 E. Washington St. P. O. Box 362 Freeland , MI 48623 (989)-695-9431 Memorial service 11:00 AM West Side Cemetery 8000 River Road Freeland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Ferris Griffin, 95, of Freeland, Mich., formerly of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Butler, passed away peacefully on June 18.

Betty was born March 11, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio, to David and Jane Ellison Ferris of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and then the Western Reserve Francis Payne Bolton School of Nursing in 1945, as a registered nurse.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Wilbur (Bill) John Griffin. They met and married in Cleveland, Ohio, and after several years moved to Butler, where they raised their family. Betty and Bill were devoted to each other and their family.

Betty leaves behind her five children, Peggie Griffin Bretz of Yarmouth Port, Mass., Thomas Griffin of Chicago, Ill., John (Jay) Griffin and his wife, Sharon, of Murrysville, Pa., Jeffrey Griffin and his wife, Cynthia, of Freeland, Mich., and Donald Griffin and his wife, Wendy, of Parker, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, David Ferris of Naples, Fla., and John Ferris of Southern Pines, N.C.

GRIFFIN - A graveside memorial service for Betty Ferris Griffin, who died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the West Side Cemetery, 8000 River Road, Freeland, Mich.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Betty Ferris Griffin BSN Scholarship Fund, Attn: Brigid Mercer, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, Health Education Campus, Samson Pavilion, Case Western Reserve University, 9501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106, or a .



