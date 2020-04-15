Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Snyder. View Sign Service Information Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory 116 Bissell Ave Oil City , PA 16301 (814)-677-3049 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty J. Snyder, 98, of Butler and formerly of Oil City died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Butler after an extended illness.

Born Nov. 11, 1921, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Ira M. and Bernice A. Mealy Fasenmyer.

Betty was a 1939 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married to Robert Herron and he preceded her in death in 1951.

She later married Samuel P. Snyder on June 25, 1953, and he preceded her in death on July 22, 1979.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper for J.C. Penney in downtown Oil City, and later worked at the Cranberry Mall.

Mrs. Snyder was a member of St. Stephen's Church, where she was also a member of the Rosary Society.

She was also a member of the Gallivanters and the 500 club.

Betty was an avid card player, who also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and her dogs.

She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Haley and her husband, Terry, of Butler; a son-in-law, George Spain of Newton Falls, Ohio; four grandchildren, Julie Ramirez and her husband, Florenzio, of Virginia Beach, Va., Sherry Buehne and her husband, Douglas, of Chesapeake, Va., Kelly Silber and her husband, Benjamin, of Cache, Okla., and Christopher T. Haley of Temple, Texas; several great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marjorie J. Spain, who passed away in August 2001; a son, William E. Herron, who passed away in February 2009; a brother, Donald Fasenmyer; and a sister, Shirley Bickel.

SNYDER - Private viewing and funeral services for Betty J. Snyder, who died Monday, April 13, 2020, will be held at the convenience of the family due to the current restrictions on funerals.

Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent at



