Betty J. Weibel, 85, of East Brady died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Born Jan. 6, 1935, in Bradys Bend, she was the daughter of Jacob L. and Edna A. (Robbins) Van Dyke.

On Oct. 25, 1952, she married C. Richard "Dick" Weibel. He preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2017.

In her earlier years, she was employed by PennDot and was a hostess for the Travelers and St. Cloud hotels.

Betty was a well-known Avon lady in the East Brady area for many years.

She was a member of East Brady United Methodist Church and East Brady VFD Ladies Auxiliary. For many years, she prepared meals for the East Brady High School basketball games so the home and visiting players could enjoy a hot meal.

Betty was an excellent host, who enjoyed inviting people into her home for a cup of coffee and conversation. She also loved playing cards.

She was a wonderful grandmother, who was active in her grandchildren's lives, always attending their sporting events and activities. There was never a shortage of homemade cookies at Grandma's.

She is survived by one daughter, Kim and her husband, Mark Bole, of Rimersburg; two sons, Jay and his wife, Diana Weibel, of Karns City, and Steven and his wife, Diane Weibel, of East Brady; two sisters, Lois Cochrane of East Brady, and Ruth Kelly of Schenectady, N.Y.; one brother-in-law, Glenn Weibel and his wife, Kay, of East Brady; seven grandchildren; and 12 great- grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother; and one sister.

WEIBEL - Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, there will be no services for Betty J. Weibel, who died Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.

In lieu of flowers, the Weibel family asks that contributions be made in Betty's name to the East Brady VFD, P.O. Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028.

