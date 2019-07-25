Betty Jack, formerly of Butler County, but retired to Lanexa, Va., passed away on Friday.
Betty was born on Sept. 29, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Naomi Burke Claypool and Hugh Burke.
Betty spent all of her time being a "firecracker" who was loved by all who met her. Her grandchildren were the world to her as she was to them.
Betty was the beloved Gram of two grandsons, Ryan Stover (Casey) of West Point, Va., and Derek Weiland (Beth) of Corsica, Pa.; four great-granddaughters, Gabriella, Paisley, Bindi and Willow.
She is also survived by her brother, George Burke of Chicora; and a sister, Peg Denny (Ron) of Fenelton; along with a multitude of nieces, nephews and very close friends.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bobby and Dickie Burke.
JACK - A memorial service for Betty Jack, who died Friday, July 19, 2019, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at West Point Christian Church, 290 W. Euclid Blvd., West Point, Va.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Happy Hunters Sportsman Club, 676 Chicora Fenelton Road, Fenelton.
Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 25, 2019