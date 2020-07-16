Betty Jane (Schall) Schrecengost, 86, of Saxonburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Feb. 26, 1934, in Saltsburg, she was a daughter of the late Vernon Schall and Emily (Shirley) Schall.
Betty was a graduate of Bell Township High School, and a beauty school graduate.
She was a self-employed salon owner in Leechburg and Salina.
Betty was an excellent baker, and liked working on word search puzzles. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Marlin M. Schrecengost of Saxonburg, Michael A. Gasbarro of Sarver, and Fred M. Schrecengost Jr. of Saxonburg; her daughter, Michelle Gasbarro of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Michael and Evan Gasbarro, Abigail and Mason Daniels, and Jarden and Dalton Schrecengost; and her sister, Linda Boyd of Salina.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Fred M. Schrecengost, who passed away in 2016; her sons, Mark J. Gasbarro, who passed away in 1997, and William Schrecengost, who passed away in 2006; and her daughter, Mia Daniels, who passed away in 2019.
SCHRECENGOST - Friends of Betty Jane (Schall) Schrecengost, who died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Per state regulations, visitation will be limited to 25 people. All attending are asked to please wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or at https://hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift/how-to-donate
in memory of Mia Daniels.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
