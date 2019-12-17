Betty Jean Bianculli, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
She was born Feb. 27, 1941, and was the daughter of Robert Ellsworth Panton and Mary Helen Wendler Panton.
She was a 1959 graduate of Richland High School (now Pine-Richland.) She also was a 1962 graduate of the Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing.
She married Thomas J. Bianculli on May 23, 1964.
Betty worked as an orthopedic nurse at Passavant Hospital for over 25 years until her retirement.
She enjoyed collecting sea glass at the beach in the summer and Christmas baking and decorating with her large collection of Hallmark ornaments in the winter.
She was the mother of Karen S. (Christopher) Bozich and Steven J. Bianculli Ph.D.; and the proud grandmother of Evan Matthew Bozich and Emily Grace Bozich.
She is also survived by a brother, Robert E. Panton Jr., and his wife, Donna; as well as many nieces and nephews.
BIANCULLI - Family and friends of Betty Jean Bianculli, who died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Bob Zonts.
Entombment will follow at Pinewood Memorial Gardens
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Cranberry Township EMS at http://cranberrytownshipems.org, or Grace Community Church.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019