Betty Jewel Benedetti Bosits, 93, of Valencia, died peacefully May 25, 2020, surrounded by family in her home.
She was born May 23, 1927, to Grant and Ida McGavitt Pitts.
She lived a very long and fulfilling life, with family in the Pittsburgh area, weaving fascinating stories and sharing many laughs along the way.
A matriarch, Betty was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a great-great-grandmother. Her legacy and dedication to life has impacted many generations.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Dezso Bosits; her two children, Betty (William) Graham and George (Theresa) Benedetti; her eight grandchildren, Bill (Nancy) Graham, Michael Graham, Shawn (Lauren) Graham, Angels (David) Singh, Debra Benedetti, Kristy Benedetti, Jesse (Jesselyn) Benedetti and Tommy Benedetti; her 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews on her husband's side.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, George Benedetti.
BOSITS - Friends of Betty Jewel Benedetti Bosits, who died Monday, May 25, 2020, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Proper social distancing and a gathering size of 25 people will be in practice in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church. A capacity of 25 people is requested.
Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in her honor at ww5.komen.org.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
She was born May 23, 1927, to Grant and Ida McGavitt Pitts.
She lived a very long and fulfilling life, with family in the Pittsburgh area, weaving fascinating stories and sharing many laughs along the way.
A matriarch, Betty was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a great-great-grandmother. Her legacy and dedication to life has impacted many generations.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Dezso Bosits; her two children, Betty (William) Graham and George (Theresa) Benedetti; her eight grandchildren, Bill (Nancy) Graham, Michael Graham, Shawn (Lauren) Graham, Angels (David) Singh, Debra Benedetti, Kristy Benedetti, Jesse (Jesselyn) Benedetti and Tommy Benedetti; her 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews on her husband's side.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, George Benedetti.
BOSITS - Friends of Betty Jewel Benedetti Bosits, who died Monday, May 25, 2020, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Proper social distancing and a gathering size of 25 people will be in practice in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church. A capacity of 25 people is requested.
Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in her honor at ww5.komen.org.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.