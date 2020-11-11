Betty Lee Brown, 93, of Valencia passed away on Nov. 9, 2020.
Betty was born on June 27, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Hartford Samuel and Mary Jane Ramsey Brown.
Betty was raised by her Uncle Ray and Aunt Rennie Brown Coffman, as her father was killed in an accident when she was 4. She was the youngest of four siblings.
Betty graduated from the Greenbrier High School in Ronceverte, W.Va., in 1945. She attended the School of Nursing in the Cadet Nurse Corps, at the Chesapeake and Ohio Hospital at Clifton Forge, Va. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing education in obstetrics from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952.
She met her future husband, Ernest Warren Brown, at the First Baptist Church in Oakland, Pittsburgh, where he was the president of the youth group. He was studying economics at the University of Pennsylvania, and he then worked at U.S. Steel as a systems analyst for nearly 25 years.
They were married on Sept. 20, 1952, in the Ronceverte Baptist Church in Ronceverte, W.Va.
She was supervisor and instructor of nursing at the Women's Hospital of Philadelphia, which was the first hospital in the United States which allowed women physicians to practice. The family moved to Valencia in 1957. As a registered nurse, she worked for the Mars Area and Seneca Valley school districts.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Warren Brown.
She was also the loving mother of Ronald, Martha and Marc; the dear grandmother of Luke, Michelle, Joel, Jonathan, Hannah and Meredith and her great-grandchildren, Joseph and Benjamin.
Betty lived her life as a Christian and a nurse, loving on and caring for all those around her. She had a special fondness for children. Children loved her very much and they were always drawn to her.
Betty was an excellent seamstress and an accomplished piano player. She was the pianist at West Deer Bible Church for many years.
BROWN - Private visitation and services for Betty Lee Brown, who died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, will be held at Schellhaas Funeral Home, Bakerstown.
Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
A public memorial service remembering Betty will be held at a future date and time when the public health environment allows for large gatherings.
Memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile at www.operationsmile.org
in honor of Betty.
.