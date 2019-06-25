Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Staley. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Highland Presbyterian Church 310 Franklin St. Slippery Rock , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Staley, 94, of Butler passed away on Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1924, in West Liberty Borough, Butler County, to Daniel Ford McDeavitt and Elizabeth Dickson McDeavitt.

Betty worked for many years at Slippery Rock University in food service and managed the Student Grill there, later called "Rocky's Grill."

After retiring from SRU, she worked at The Apple Butter Inn in Slippery Rock, preparing breakfast for inn guests until the age of 89. She loved to golf and golfed until age 89.

She was a member of the Ladies Golf League at Shamrock Golf Course in Slippery Rock. She served on the Board of Elections for Slippery Rock Borough.

Survivors include two sons, Harlan D. "Dunny" Toy Jr. and his wife, JoAnn, of Louisville, Ky., and Grady D. Toy and his wife, Beth, of Las Vegas, Nev.; her brother, Daniel McDeavitt of West Liberty Borough; her grandson, Christopher B. Toy and his wife, Susan; a granddaughter, Jennifer E. Toy; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Dylan and Lucy Toy; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was married to Carl Staley, who preceded her in death in 1980.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Harlan D. Toy Sr.; her youngest son, Timothy Toy; and four brothers, Harold, Burdell, Walter and Donald McDeavitt.

STALEY - The family of Betty Lou Staley, who died Friday, June 21, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

A memorial service will be observed at 11 a.m. Friday at Highland Presbyterian Church, 310 Franklin St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Jeff Curtis of Highland Presbyterian Church presiding.

Interment will be in West Liberty Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation that provides support to our nation's veterans at



