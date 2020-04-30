Betty Louise Brown, 89, of Butler, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Evergreen Nursing Center in Harmony.
She was born Aug. 23, 1930, in Tarentum and was the daughter of the late Alan Brink and Violet Crilley.
Betty was a member of the Butler Baptist Temple.
Surviving are her daughters, Margaret Ruby of Butler, Edie Brown of Greensburg, Robin Grippo of Butler, and Diane Brown of Butler; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenton Brown, who passed away on April 20, 1998; a son, Jeffrey Brown; two brothers; and a sister.
BROWN - Private service and burial for Betty Louise Brown, who died Sunday, April 26, 2020, were held at Grace Brethren Church Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020