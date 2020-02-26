Betty M. Claypool, 54, of Chicora passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She was born July 20, 1965, in Clarion, and was the daughter of the late Ralph Frederick Claypool and Mary (Hartle) Claypool.
Betty loved gardening and being outdoors, and taking care of her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Shauna Cress of Butler, and Charlene Turbett of Butler; a son, Harold "TJ" Turbett Jr. of Butler; four grandchildren, Navaeh, Jeremiah, Lexi and Caleb; three sisters, Mary Ruth Byers of Butler, Pauline (Sean) Wilinski of Winchester, Va., and Anna King of Butler; and three brothers, Timothy (Sara) Claypool of Slippery Rock, Leroy Claypool of Slippery Rock, and Ralph (Harriett) Claypool of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her fiancé, Harold Turbett Sr.; and a nephew.
CLAYPOOL - The family of Betty M. Claypool, who died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, will have a private celebration of life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020