Betty M. Donaldson
1940 - 2020
Betty M. Heckard Donaldson, 80, of Evans City, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Grove of Harmony after a short illness.
Born Jan. 12, 1940, in Cranberry Township, she was the daughter of the late David and Edith Goehring Heckard.
She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Evans City, where she enjoyed her church family, went on canoe trips and was a Sunday school teacher.
She loved her family time, watching softball games, going to Cedar Point to ride the roller coasters and going to the rodeo to watch her grandson; anything to do with family.
At home, she loved taking care of the numerous birds she had, watching "Roy Rogers" and spending time with her dog, Toby.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl (Daniel) Flint of Renfrew and Beverly (Douglas) Watson of Rimersburg; one brother; five sisters; four grandchildren, Missy (Mark) Powell, Nikki (Joseph) Forsythe, Deanna Flint and Dougie Watson; and seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Maci and Mandi Powell, Makenzie Forsythe, and Dustin and Kylee Bauman.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, who passed away on Feb. 28, 2010; and one great-grandson, Austin Flint.
DONALDSON - Visitation and burial for Betty M. Heckard Donaldson, who died Friday, May 22, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.
Memorial donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
