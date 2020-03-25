Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty M. Gray. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty M. Gray, 92, formerly of Valencia, passed away peacefully Monday morning, March 23, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living.

Born Oct. 16, 1927, in Sharpsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Hofer Meinert.

Betty was a member and former deacon at Glade Run Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed serving her church community.

She also belonged to the Middlesex Township VFD Ladies Auxiliary. Betty worked the voting polls in Middlesex for many years, and enjoyed participating in AARP activities.

Throughout her 67 years of marriage to Merle, camping and traveling were her true passions. She cherished the many friendships she forged over the years.

Betty enjoyed cooking family meals, baking, crocheting afghans, and playing cards with her grandchildren, but above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, David (Diana) of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Robert (Bonnie) of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Barbara (Charles) of Butler.

She was also the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren, Allen, Michelle, Kim, Matt, Sandy, Brad, Bethann and Charlie; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle J. Gray, whom she married on Oct. 13, 1945, and who died on July 23, 2013; and her youngest son, Thomas M. Gray.

She was the last of her immediate family and was also preceded in death by her brothers, Henry, George, Al and Chuck; and by her sisters, Marie, Naomi, Irene and Ruth.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at Paramount Senior Living, for their compassionate care over the last 4½ years.

GRAY - Services and interment are private for Betty M. Gray, who died Monday, March 23, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the JDRF Western PA Chapter, 501 Martindale St. #670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

