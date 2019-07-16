Betty M. Kyle of Slippery Rock passed away on Monday at Grove City Medical Centerfollowing a brief illness.She was 90.
Betty was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Butler County, to Thomas S. and Anna K. (Moore) Wade.
She married James W. Kyle on Oct. 21, 1940.He preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2005.
Together with her husband, they co-owned Kyle's Corner Services at Grove City Road in Slippery Rock for nearly 40 years.
Betty was of the Protestant faith.
Survivors include two children, Lee Ann Gills of Great Falls, Mont., and James L. Kyle and his wife, Jennifer, of Mercer; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son; and a sister, Dorothy Rainier.
KYLE - The family of Betty M. Kyle,who died Monday, July 15, 2019, will receive friends from 12:30 p.m.until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Evelyn Beebe officiating.
Burial will take place at Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.
Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 16, 2019