Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Memorial service 2:00 PM community room of the Lafayette Apartments 302 S. Main St Butler , PA

Betty Mae Double, 83, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

She was born on May 25, 1936, in Franklin Township, and was the daughter of the late James C. and Cecyl A. (Christley) Double.

Betty was a friend to all. She was always smiling and was kind. She enjoyed bowling, Special Olympics (2009 Female Athlete of the Year), church and social gatherings.

She was employed at several places serving the Butler community through the years.

Surviving are her sister, Lenora Double, her niece, Beverly E. Kibler, her great-niece, Jennifer Dudash and her great-great- nephew, Jenson Dudash, all of Slippery Rock.

She is also survived by her many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Ruth Double.

The family would like to send special thanks to the LIFE Program of Butler County, the staff of the Orchards of Saxonburg Nursing Home and the residents where Betty called home, the Lafayette Apartments of Butler.

DOUBLE - A memorial service and celebration of the life of Betty Mae Double, who died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in the community room of the Lafayette Apartments, 302 S. Main St., Butler. The Rev. Leigh Benish of Hill United Presbyterian will officiate.

Burial will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Information is available at



