Betty Ruth Cashdollar, 91, of Valencia passed away on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born May 8, 1928, in Koppel, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Helen Knaell Pfeifer.

Betty had been an operator for North Pittsburgh Telephone Co. and later worked as a cafeteria secretary for the Mars Area School District for many years.

She was a member of Old Union Presbyterian Church, where she had sung in the choir and taught Sunday school. She also belonged to the Royal Neighbors of America, the Mars AARP, was a life member of the Valencia Historical Society, and also enjoyed attending the singles dinners at the Lighthouse.

She was a lifelong camper and enjoyed bingo.

Surviving are a daughter, June (James) Whitlinger of Allison Park; a son, Glenn (Diane) Cashdollar of Saxonburg; her grandchildren, Rachel Whitlinger, Julie Cashdollar, Jamie (Mike) McMillen and Erin Cashdollar; a sister, Karen Datt of Valencia; and her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn L. Cashdollar Sr.; and a brother, Lewis F. Pfeifer Jr.

CASHDOLLAR - Friends of Betty Ruth Cashdollar, who died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Old Union Presbyterian Church, 200 Union Church Road, Mars, with the Rev. Dr. Peter de Vries officiating.

Burial will be in Old Union Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Old Union Presbyterian Church.

