Betty Wilson Schaefer, 97, formerly of Zelienople, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, while under the care of Sunnyview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Butler.
Born Aug. 29, 1922, in Connoquenessing, she was the daughter of the late Eli Henshaw and Estella Rader Henshaw.
Betty was a graduate of Butler High School. She went on to attend Butler Business School.
She was a lifetime member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Zelienople. She also belonged to the Butler County Republican Committee of Women and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Zelienople American Legion.
She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Alan L. Wilson; her stepchildren, Catherine (Ron) Land, William (Alice) Schaefer, Thomas Schaefer and David (Dee Ann) Schaefer; her grandchildren, Corey A. (Christine) Wilson, Joseph L. Wilson and Michael D. Wilson; her nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Geraldine Smith; and her brother-in-law, Bob Wilson.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Lysle J. Wilson, who died in 1976; her second husband, Regis J. Schaefer, who died in 2004; her daughter-in-law, Diana M. Wilson; her siblings, Beryl Henshaw and Janet Shever; and her stepchildren, Cynthia and Joseph Schaefer.
SCHAEFER - Friends of Betty Wilson Schaefer, who died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with the Rev. James R. Bertoti officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019