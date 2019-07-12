Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BettyJane Hart. View Sign Service Information Dickson Family Funeral Home 123 S Franklin St Cochranton , PA 16314 (814)-425-2895 Send Flowers Obituary

BettyJane Hart, 90, of Cochranton passed away on June 15 after a short illness.

She was born in Cabot, a daughter of Clarence Henry Rieger and Velma Juanita Sell.

After graduating high school, BettyJane attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and earned her bachelor's degree in education.

She taught business skill classes, including typing and shorthand at Cochranton Junior and Senior High School.

She married Kenneth Clifton Hart on Nov. 21, 1953. He preceded in her death on Aug. 1, 2002.

BettyJane was a member of Cochranton Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed gardening, reading and current events.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Gordon Hart and his wife, Debra K. (Oakes) Hart, of Raleigh, N.C.; a grandson, Carson Dale Hart of Raleigh; and a sister, JoyAnn Hovis of Cochranton.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

BettyJane showed great pride in celebrating her grandson Carson's graduation from high school just one day before her passing. Known for her beautiful cursive handwriting, even in her later years, BettyJane sent cards and letters to her son, daughter-in-law and grandson every holiday and milestone.

The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the selfless and loving support of Shirley Hart Heltzel in managing BettyJane's affairs in her time of need.

HART - A private family graveside service for BettyJane Hart, who died Saturday, June 15, 2019, will be held later this summer in Cochranton cemetery.

The family has entrusted the arrangements to Dickson Funeral Home, 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Duke University Medical Center, 2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27710.



