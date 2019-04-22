Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly J. Cunningham. View Sign

Beverly J. Cunningham, 75, passed away Wednesday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Sunday, June 13, 1943, in Chicora, she was the daughter of the late Clinton Moore and the late Chelcie King Moore.

She worked for 39 years on the assembly line at Penn Champ in East Butler.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, flower gardening and being a mother and grandmother.

She was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Chicora.

She married Harry S. H. "Sam" Cunningham on Nov. 27, 1965. He died Jan. 17, 2015.

Beverly is survived by three daughters, Carissa and Steve Garing of Chicora, Michele and Gary Smith of Augusta, Ga., and Kelly and Rob Hartel of Petrolia; and six grandchildren, Matthew Garing, Jennifer and her fiancé, Matthew Moorman, Kurtiss Smith, Dylan Smith, Garret Smith, and Timothy Hartel and his fiancé, Monica Swaney.

A special thanks to Concordia Lutheran Ministries for all their help and kindness showed to our mother and our family.

CUNNINGHAM - Private funeral services were held for Beverly J. Cunningham, who died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, with the Rev. Mark Wallace officiating.

Burial was in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Chicora.

Arrangements were entrusted to Steighner Funeral Home, corner of Main and E. Slippery Rock Streets, in the heart of Chicora.

For more information, visit



111 East Slippery Rock Street

Chicora , PA 16025

