Beverly Jean Dillaman, 92, formerly of Hilliards and Florida, passed away on Monday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Beverly was born Feb. 8, 1927, in Asheville, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Mary Hampton Seys.
Beverly was a waitress and cook at various restaurants, including the Foxburg Café and Natili.
She is survived by three daughters, Mrs. Louis (Linda D.) Green of Butler, Mrs. Michael (Mary E.) Czubiak of Hilliards, and Mrs. Joyce L. Pisoni of Brockway; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dillaman, who died Dec. 24, 1969; an infant son; one daughter, Karen; one son-in-law, Steve; and her companion, Sylvan Bittner.
DILLAMAN - Services and burial were private for Beverly Jean Dillaman, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, and were held in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019