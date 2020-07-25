1/1
Beverly Jean "Bev" Widenhofer
1946 - 2020
Beverly Jean Widenhofer, 73, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Butler, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Vero Beach.
Born Dec. 22, 1946, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late John C. "Jake" and Matilda R. "Tillie" Kane Widenhofer.
Bev lived in Butler, until she retired from Butler Memorial Hospital after 40 years of service and moved to Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Louise Hamilton of Raymore, Mo.; one brother, Dennis Widenhofer and his wife, Rita, of Vero Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Judy Doherty and her husband, Paul, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Lisa Casey of Cabot; six step-siblings, Jim, Bill, John, Mary Ann, Patsy and Duffy; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her brother, Darryl Widenhofer.
WIDENHOFER - Funeral services for Beverly Jean Widenhofer, who died Thursday, July 16, 2020, will be held at a later date.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 25, 2020
So sorry to read of Bev‘s passing. My sincere condolences to her family, especially Denny & Rita Widenhofer. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Terry Stumpf Kaufman.
Theresa (Terry) Stumpf Kaufman
Friend
July 23, 2020
I worked with Beverly at Butler Hospital. She was a sweet ,dear person. Had a great sense of humor. May she rest in peace.
Carol Gadsby
Friend
