Beverly Jean Widenhofer, 73, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Butler, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Vero Beach.
Born Dec. 22, 1946, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late John C. "Jake" and Matilda R. "Tillie" Kane Widenhofer.
Bev lived in Butler, until she retired from Butler Memorial Hospital after 40 years of service and moved to Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Louise Hamilton of Raymore, Mo.; one brother, Dennis Widenhofer and his wife, Rita, of Vero Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Judy Doherty and her husband, Paul, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Lisa Casey of Cabot; six step-siblings, Jim, Bill, John, Mary Ann, Patsy and Duffy; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her brother, Darryl Widenhofer.
WIDENHOFER - Funeral services for Beverly Jean Widenhofer, who died Thursday, July 16, 2020, will be held at a later date.
