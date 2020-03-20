Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Mae "Betty" Westerman. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8005 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on July 5, 1920, to Earl and Bertha Walker.

In her younger days, she enjoyed creating beautiful flower gardens surrounding her home. Among her other interests were quilting, bird watching and homemaking.

She also was a lifetime member of St. John's United Church of Christ, where she participated in the church choir and the IHS Circle. Betty was also a charter member of the Ash Community Club and was the Forward Township tax collector for 28 years.

Surviving are a daughter, Beverly (Troy) Barkley of Evans City; a son, Dennis (Blanche) Stach of Slippery Rock; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Stach of Evans City; two grandsons, Scott (Tara) Barkley of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Dwayne Stach of Slippery Rock; one granddaughter, Marilee (Zach) Bender of Atlanta, Ga.; two great-grandsons, Cole Barkley and Ian Stach; one great-granddaughter, Morgaine Stach; and two great-great-grandsons, Wynn and Ellis Barkley.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Alfred H. Stach; her second husband, Laverle H. Westerman; her siblings, Devan Walker, Helen Grisenger and Shirley Dunbar; her son, Alfred H. Stach Jr.; and her grandson, R. Troy Barkley Jr.

WESTERMAN - Due to the recent health concerns, viewing and service for Beverly "Betty" Mae Walker Stach Westerman, who died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, will be held privately for family Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City, with Pastor Lisa Griffin officiating.

Burial will take place in Evans City Cemetery.

If one wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. John's United Church of Christ, 501 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033.

