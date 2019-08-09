Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deeley Funeral Home 33 Hillcrest Drive Punxsutawney , PA 15767-2027 (814)-938-5400 Send Flowers Obituary

Bill D. Bish, 80, of Smicksburg, formerly of Butler, died Tuesday at home.

Born Sept. 19, 1938, in Dayton, he was a son of the late Katherine I. (Lettie) and Earl C. Bish.

On Sept. 12, 1959, he married Miriam M. (Neal) Bish. She preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2010.

He was a 1956 graduate of Punxsutawney High School.

He was a member of Tri County Church in DuBois.

Bill loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid golfer and a fan of baseball and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bill worked for T.W. Phillips Gas Company in materials management for 40 years.

He is survived by four children, Mark Bish and his wife, Debra, of Smicksburg, Mary Beth Grujich and her husband, Nick, of Rural Valley, Dottie Kirk of Butler, and Diane Green and her husband, Don, of Crittenden, Ky.; a daughter-in-law, Lori Bish Hicks of Raleigh, N.C.; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; his siblings, Dick Bish of Hamburg, N.Y., Jay Bish of Indiana, Earla Wachob of Punxsutawney, Tom Bish of Porter, and Dale Bish of Marion Center.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Bish, and a brother, Ted Bish.

BISH - Friends of Bill D. Bish, who died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tri County Church, 1881 Old State Highway 255, DuBois, PA 15801.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tri County Church in DuBois.

Interment will be in Zion Cemetery, Porter, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Bish to Tri County Church.

Online condolences may be made at



