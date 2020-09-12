Billie Eve (Corbin) Pontius, loving wife, mother, and grandmother entered into the Lord's presence on Feb. 27, 2020, at age 89 at her home in New Brighton.
Billie Eve was born on Feb. 14, 1931, in Imperial, Pa., as the third youngest of eight children to Jesse and Anna Kerr Corbin.
Billie Eve is survived by her sons, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Richard Pontius (Sharon) of Stanardsville, Va., and Col. (Ret.) Ronald Pontius (Chae-Im) of Fairfax, Va.; her daughters, LaVonne Fitts (Jim) of Stanardsville, Va., and Diane Hasenflu (Chris) of Rochester, Pa.; her seven grandchildren, Matt Jean, Heather Pontius, Lauren (Pontius) Floyd, Rob, Sarah and Suzanne Hasenflu, and Riley Fitts; her sister, Marjorie (Bob) Steele of Cranberry Township; and many nieces and nephews.
Her husband of 61 years, Robert Pontius, and six of her seven siblings preceded Billie Eve in death.
Billie loved her family, raising them the best she could with the gifts she was given.
Rest in peace with your husband in your arms.
PONTIUS - Billie Eve (Corbin) Pontius, who died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, was laid to rest with her husband, and her brother, Richard "Tom" Corbin, at Grace Church Cemetery in Harmony.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service will be determined later.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
