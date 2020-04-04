Billie J. Harbison, 85, of Cabot passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Billie was born June 28, 1934, in Sarver.
She graduated from Freeport High School and then went to Duff's Business School to become a medical secretary.
Her first job was at Allegheny Valley Hospital, where she worked as a billing clerk and medical secretary, eventually moving on to become the office manager for Suburban Urologic in Tarentum.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Marie Painter.
She is survived by her husband, William Harbison; her daughter, Loleta Celecki; and her son-in-law, Richard Celecki, whom she considered a son.
Billie married Bill when she was 16 years old and had 69 wonderful years with him. He will miss her greatly.
HARBISON - Per her request, there will be no viewing or funeral service for Billie J. Harbison, who died Friday, April 3, 2020.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020