Billy (Bill) Redick, 73, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 21, 1945, and was the son of the late Clarence and Susan (Pyle) Redick.
Bill spent his lifetime locally in the area of Sharon and Eau Claire.
Each of us have fond memories of Bill, always making time for us and making us feel special and very much loved.
Bill was a former employee of Golden Dawn Stores in the Sharon area. He became a valued and trusted employee, admired by all who interacted with him for his dedication, warm personality and his bright, friendly, happy greetings.
Billy was content with the simpler necessities of life - home, friends, family, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers.
When you talked to Bill, you eventually talked baseball and football, always. He enjoyed sports and once was on three bowling leagues at the same time. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends in his younger years.
Bill is and will be missed by his family and friends for his love and kindness, his happy laugh and for being happiest when he made you happy.
He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Sarah) Muirhead and Jeremy (Sara) Muirhead; his granddaughters, Kylie, Payton, and Willa; one grandson, Colin; his brother, Clarence (Jean) of Sharon; and his sisters, Charlotte Walkden of West Middlesex and Marlene (Ronald) Kahrer of Ormond Beach, Fla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, five brothers, Frank, Harold, Ronald, Richard, and Donald; and three sisters, Kay Redick, Alice August, And Ruth Montgomery.
He was the beloved uncle and loved by his many nieces and nephews as well as friends and family for his always happy and laughing personality.
REDICK - Friends of Billy (Bill) Redick, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019, will be received from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.
A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
To view or send condolences and to send flowers and sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 3, 2019