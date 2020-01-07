Blain Patterson of Harrisville passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. He was 89.
Blain was born Dec. 26, 1930, in Emlenton, to Nathan Roy and Annie Emeline (Blain) Patterson.
He was a self-employed farmer throughout his life and continued farming until he was in his early 80s. He also worked at the former Beaver Co-op Feed Mill in Grove City, and he worked at the former Valley View Golf Course in Harrisville.
Blain was a member of Harmony Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Harrisville.
Blain was a hard worker. He was strong in his faith, ethics and integrity. He valued his family and took pride in everything he did. He was well-known for his team of horses, which were his pride and joy.
Blain is survived by his sister, Emeline McCoy of Grove City; a sister-in-law, Nancy Patterson of Portersville; and three significant nieces, Mary Kelly and her husband, Ken, Marian Mariacher and her husband, Eric, and their children, Mairka and Daniel, and Martha Brooks and her husband, Joe and their son, Michael.
He is also survived by several other nieces and nephews.
Blain was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; two brothers, Norman and Charles Patterson; and a nephew, Joseph Patterson.
PATTERSON - Visitation hours for Blain Patterson, who died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Evelyn Beebe officiating.
Burial will take place in Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.
Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020