Blanche Alene McCurdy, 98, of Butler passed away at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
She was born Jan. 8, 1921, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Milt Miller and Matey Matilda (Morrow) Miller.
Blanche was a member of St. John's Reformed Church.
She worked at Bantam Jeep as a riveter during World War II.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading, and loved dogs and horses.
Surviving are four grandchildren, James Eckenrode of Butler, Joseph Pauls of Irwin, Charles Klingensmith of Butler, and Alene Pauls of Greensburg; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Harry Robert Miller of Chicora; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles McCurdy; two daughters; four sisters; and five brothers.
MCCURDY - Graveside service for Blanche Alene McCurdy, who died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, was held at Butler County Memorial Park in Butler.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 10, 2019