Blanche "Mamo" P. Nedza Otis, 101, of Middlesex Township, formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019.

Born Jan. 15, 1918, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Agnes Beres Nedza.

Blanche was a wonderful Polish cook, especially known for her nut rolls, cookies, homemade soups, pierogi and many other Polish dishes. She also loved doing laundry, affectionately named "Otis Laundry Service" by her family, for all of her help with household laundry over the years.

She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Otis; and the loving mother of Diane A. (late Ronald) Roles and the late William J. (late Lynne) Otis, a Pittsburgh Police officer killed in the line of duty.

She also was predeceased by all of her brothers and their wives, the late Frank (Josephine) Nedza, Jacob (Martha) Nedza, Stanley Nedza, twins Joseph and Edward Nedza, both U.S. Army paratroopers killed in action during World War II, and John "Babe" (Catherine "Nancy") Nedza.

She was the dear aunt of Jaqueline Roberts, Cathy Theirt, Sally Mahalski, Doris Warywoda and Gerry Redic; proud grandmother of John (Kelly) Jedry, Brian (Joyce) Jedry and William (Janine) Otis; and great-grandmother of Jacob, Jenna, Justine, Brooke, Luke, Alyssa and Oliver.

She is also survived by her late daughter-in-law Lynne's second husband, Michael Cherbenak, and his children, Rhonda Cherbenak and the late Joel Cherbenak; her granddaughter, Catya; and great-grandchildren, Julian and Audrianna.

OTIS - Friends of Blanche "Mamo" P. Nedza Otis, who died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of the Angels Church, Lawrenceville.

Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 901 E. St. NW, Suite 100, Washington, D.C. 20004, or at

Please offer condolences at



