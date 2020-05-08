Bobbie Sue Farr
1981 - 2020
Bobbie Sue Farr, 38, of Butler passed away at her residence on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
She was born Nov. 7, 1981, in Butler.
She was a certified nurse's aide and worked at the ARC in Butler.
Bobbie loved her boys, and her grandson Liam was the apple of her eye.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, music and writing poetry.
Survivors include three sons, Austin T. Pittman, Marcus A. Pittman and Cody M. Farr, all of Butler; her grandson, Liam Pittman; her mother, Vicky (Jim R.) Black of Harrisville; her grandmother, Mary L. Wilson of Harrisville; two sisters, Mandy Ellsworth of New Castle, and Mary Jones of Butler; and her brother, Aaron Gregory of Hadley, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Adam Grossman.
FARR - A memorial service will be held later for Bobbie Sue Farr, who died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
7247942830
6 entries
May 9, 2020
ic and family my girls an I are so sorry for your loss praying for for you all she was a beautiful lady
Caroline
Family
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shelby
Coworker
May 8, 2020
My familys condolences to you all, she was such a sweet beautiful person. Prayers and love
Desiree
Family
May 8, 2020
Anthony (Tony) Grossman is Bobbie's father. Prayers to the family. With love always.
Barbara
Family
May 8, 2020
Vicky you and your family have my sympathy. You are in my prayers.
Dean Rump
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Peaceful White Garden
Dean Rump
