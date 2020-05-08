Bobbie Sue Farr, 38, of Butler passed away at her residence on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

She was born Nov. 7, 1981, in Butler.

She was a certified nurse's aide and worked at the ARC in Butler.

Bobbie loved her boys, and her grandson Liam was the apple of her eye.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, music and writing poetry.

Survivors include three sons, Austin T. Pittman, Marcus A. Pittman and Cody M. Farr, all of Butler; her grandson, Liam Pittman; her mother, Vicky (Jim R.) Black of Harrisville; her grandmother, Mary L. Wilson of Harrisville; two sisters, Mandy Ellsworth of New Castle, and Mary Jones of Butler; and her brother, Aaron Gregory of Hadley, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Adam Grossman.

FARR - A memorial service will be held later for Bobbie Sue Farr, who died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Arrangements were handled by Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.





