Bonita J. "Bonnie" Kriess
1936 - 2020
Bonita "Bonnie" J. Montgomery Kriess, 83, of Grove City, formerly of the Butler County area, passed away Tuesday morning at AHN-Grove City Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born Dec. 4, 1936, in Venango Township, Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Ronald "Buss" and Pauline Shoup Montgomery.

Bonnie was married on March 9, 1959, to Kenneth G. Kriess, in the Bethel United Methodist Church of Eau Claire. He passed away on May 19, 2018.

She was of the United Methodist faith.

Working as a caregiver, she had been employed at the former Laurel Manor in Emlenton, and later at Parker Personal Care Home.

Surviving are a daughter, Imogene Renee (Nick) Kaufman of Minnesota; her sons, Kevin A. Kriess of Zelienople, and Kenneth G. (Tracy) Kriess Jr. of Ellwood City; and five grandchildren.

She is also survived by nine siblings, Pat Knight of Kentucky, Wanda Scott of Ohio, Judy Wagner of Butler, Gretchen Roberts of Texas, Brenda Rowell of South Carolina, Kay Duplaga of Ohio, Ruby Younkers of Butler, Ronald Montgomery of Mayport, and Richard Montgomery of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter; an infant sister; her sister, Carol Gaillott; and her brother, Ernie Montgomery.

KRIESS - Visitation for Bonita "Bonnie" J. Montgomery Kriess, who died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.

Per the governor's mandate, masks must be worn due to health reasons and social distancing will be followed as well as limiting visitors to no more than 25 at a time.

Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Pearl Montgomery, Eau Claire, PA 16030.

To view or send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Eau Claire - Eau Claire
AUG
8
Funeral service
03:00 PM
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Eau Claire - Eau Claire
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Eau Claire - Eau Claire
201 S. Washington St
Eau Claire, PA 16030
724.791.2484
