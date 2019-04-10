Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonita June "Bonnie" Bartley. View Sign



She was born Oct. 16, 1946, in Butler, and was a daughter of the late John and Agnes (Baumcratz) Roudebush.

Bonnie was a graduate of Karns City High School and worked in medical billing.

She attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Karns City.

She is survived by two sons, Charles K. Bartley III and his wife, Carrie, of West Sunbury, and Anthony J. Bartley of East Liverpool, Ohio; a daughter, Sherrae MacCannell and her husband, Bruce, of Dover, Del.; two sisters, Margie Burdett of Calcutta, Ohio, and Joan Forsythe of Clarion County; her grandchildren, Ciearra Longfellow of Locust Grove, Va., Joshua Bartley of Fredericksburg, Va., and Hunter Bartley, Tanner Bartley and Sydnee Bartley, all of West Sunbury; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.

BARTLEY - In honor of her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services held for Bonita "Bonnie" June Bartley, who died Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

The Care-MacLean Chapel of the Care Funeral and Cremation Specialists in Wellsville, Ohio, has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Family and friends may view this obituary or send condolences online at



Bonita "Bonnie" June Bartley, 72, of Calcutta, Ohio, passed away on March 27 at Heritage Valley of Beaver following a brief illness.She was born Oct. 16, 1946, in Butler, and was a daughter of the late John and Agnes (Baumcratz) Roudebush.Bonnie was a graduate of Karns City High School and worked in medical billing.She attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Karns City.She is survived by two sons, Charles K. Bartley III and his wife, Carrie, of West Sunbury, and Anthony J. Bartley of East Liverpool, Ohio; a daughter, Sherrae MacCannell and her husband, Bruce, of Dover, Del.; two sisters, Margie Burdett of Calcutta, Ohio, and Joan Forsythe of Clarion County; her grandchildren, Ciearra Longfellow of Locust Grove, Va., Joshua Bartley of Fredericksburg, Va., and Hunter Bartley, Tanner Bartley and Sydnee Bartley, all of West Sunbury; and two great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.BARTLEY - In honor of her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services held for Bonita "Bonnie" June Bartley, who died Wednesday, March 27, 2019.The Care-MacLean Chapel of the Care Funeral and Cremation Specialists in Wellsville, Ohio, has been entrusted with her arrangements.Family and friends may view this obituary or send condolences online at carechapel.com or by visiting the funeral home's Facebook page. Funeral Home Martin-Maclean-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory

509 Riverside Ave

Wellsville , OH 43968

(330) 532-1553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close