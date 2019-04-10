Bonita "Bonnie" June Bartley, 72, of Calcutta, Ohio, passed away on March 27 at Heritage Valley of Beaver following a brief illness.
She was born Oct. 16, 1946, in Butler, and was a daughter of the late John and Agnes (Baumcratz) Roudebush.
Bonnie was a graduate of Karns City High School and worked in medical billing.
She attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Karns City.
She is survived by two sons, Charles K. Bartley III and his wife, Carrie, of West Sunbury, and Anthony J. Bartley of East Liverpool, Ohio; a daughter, Sherrae MacCannell and her husband, Bruce, of Dover, Del.; two sisters, Margie Burdett of Calcutta, Ohio, and Joan Forsythe of Clarion County; her grandchildren, Ciearra Longfellow of Locust Grove, Va., Joshua Bartley of Fredericksburg, Va., and Hunter Bartley, Tanner Bartley and Sydnee Bartley, all of West Sunbury; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
BARTLEY - In honor of her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services held for Bonita "Bonnie" June Bartley, who died Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
The Care-MacLean Chapel of the Care Funeral and Cremation Specialists in Wellsville, Ohio, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019