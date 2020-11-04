Bonita "Bonnie" Myers Gomori, 85, of Butler passed away peacefully at Kittanning Care Center on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2020.
Born on Dec. 7, 1934, she was the youngest child of Roy and Bertha (Stoops) Myers.
After graduating from Butler High School in 1952, Bonnie met the love of her life, Gene Gomori, and they married on Nov. 13, 1954. She dedicated herself to raising their family.
As a young woman, she was employed at Mellon Bank and WISR Radio. At the time of her retirement, she was employed by Lawyers Abstract in Butler, but her favorite job by far was helping to raise her grandchildren and doting on them.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church throughout her adult life.
Bonnie was keenly interested in Butler County history - especially her family history - as well as historical novels, baking, canning and needle arts.
Many homeless dogs and cats were taken into the Gomori home over the years, and Bonnie surely found an enormous contingent waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge.
In addition to animals, she loved parades, all things Disney and any occasion to celebrate, especially Christmas.
She will be remembered for her gleeful enjoyment of those passions, for her sense of humor - sometimes silly, sometimes irreverent - and most of all for her kind heart and generosity.
Bonnie is survived by three children, Paul (Teresa) Gomori of Zelienople, and Gina (Mark) Klopfer and Diann (Michael) Lutz, both of Butler; five grandchildren, Gino (Anne Marie) Gomori, Michael (Samantha) Klopfer, Matthew, Daniel and Bonnie Klopfer; and two great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are her sister, Lois Panei, and her sister-in-law, Dorothy Myers, both of Butler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Eugene C. Gomori; her parents; two brothers; four sisters; and an infant son.
The family wishes to extend its thanks and eternal gratitude to the employees of Kittanning Care Center and Grane Hospice, for their loving, compassionate care during the last months of Bonnie's life.
GOMORI - There will be no public visitation or services for Bonita "Bonnie" Myers Gomori, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held in 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kittanning Care Center, 120 Kittanning Care Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201, or Grane Hospice, 260 Alpha Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, or Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Condolences may be made to www.thompson-miller.com
