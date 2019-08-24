Butler Eagle

Bonnie K. Garrison (1943 - 2019)
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA
17201
(717)-264-6416
Obituary
Bonnie K. Garrison, 76, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away on Wednesday at Chambers Point.
Born March 4, 1943, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Regina M. Stokes Smith.
Bonnie was a 1961 graduate of Butler High School.
She spent most of her life making a home for her family and worked part-time at Sears for several years.
She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harrison "Ed" Garrison, whom she married on Aug. 12, 1961; two sons, Timothy Garrison and his wife, Laura, of York, Pa., and Robert Garrison and his wife, Lisa, of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Haley, Beth, Brody and Lilly Garrison; and her sister, Linda Shatto and her husband, Jim, of Iowa.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Garrison; and her sister, Betty Lou Cammisa.
GARRISON - Services will be private for Bonnie K. Garrison, who died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, Pa.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Chambersburg, PA   (717) 264-6416
