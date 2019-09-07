Bonnie L. Monn Nagel, 64, of Grove City, formerly of Portersville, passed away Thursday afternoon in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
Bonnie was born on May 27, 1955, in Grove City and was the daughter of the late John and Mabel (Patterson) Monn.
She was a graduate of Slippery Rock High School in 1973.
For many years, Bonnie was a waitress for Eppinger's Restaurant in Portersville, and later she worked at Trader Horn in Grove City.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed camping, traveling in their motorhome and charity rides on their motorcycle. She loved bowling, watching races and game shows. Bonnie was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.
She is survived by her domestic partner of 17 years, James E. Smith of Grove City; a daughter, Tanya Monn and her fiancé, Robert M. Myers, of Grove City; two grandchildren, Ashley and Charles Parsons, both of Harrisville; three sisters, Grace (Dennis) Shields of Mayport, Pa., Ruth (Dave) McIntyer of Youngstown, and Patty Duncan of Portersville; three brothers, John (Alsia) Monn of Clarendon, Pa., Donald Monn of Butler, and Thomas (Robin) Monn of Prospect.
Bonnie is also survived by her partner's children, Tracy (Beck) Khashimov of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jolene (John) Rae of West Middlesex; and two grandchildren, Emma Smith and Jonathan Troy Campbell.
She is also survived by many other relatives.
NAGEL - Visitation for Bonnie L. Monn Nagel, who died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019