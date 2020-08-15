Bonnie Svoboda-Smart was born July 6, 1965, in Penn Hills, to Linda-Lou Smart. She passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
She was a hardworking, single mother to five children. She dedicated her life to helping others as a health care worker. For the past 11 years, she worked at Community Care Connections.
Her brightest stars were her grandchildren. She would always cheerfully speak about how many she had. She truly loved them unconditionally.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her five children, 23 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Kenneth (Angel) Smart and their five children, Kayla (Atreus), Alexis (Joseph, Serenity, Jaxson), Kenneth Jr., Nathan and Bradyn, Daniel (Lisa) Merten and their five children, Ethan, Tyler, Krystian, Levi and Gunnar, Heather (Ricardo) Cantera and their three children, Felicity, Diamond and Carmelo, Dawn Barnes and her four children, Dominique, Ian, Abigail and Conner, and Amber (Nathaniel) Dahl and their six children, Nathaniel Jr., Arianna, Abraham, Gabriel, Liam and Donald.
She will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Atreus, who passed away Jan. 1, 2020; and her mother, Linda-Lou Smart, who passed away Nov. 11, 1989.
Rest easy, Mom. We love you.
SVOBODA-SMART - The family of Bonnie Svoboda-Smart, who died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
