Bonnilyn Ann Logan "Bonnie" Costa, 82, of Eau Claire, passed away at 1:07 a.m. Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at Parker Personal Care Home in Parker where she had resided due to a period of declining health.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Bernice Stalker and Merle Logan.
Bonnie married Thomas Costa on Dec. 3, 1955, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Eau Claire, and he survives.
She was employed over 20 years at J.M. Beatty Furniture in Eau Claire. She then served as caregiver to the late Vivian Beatty during her final years of illness. Mrs. Costa was then employed at the cafeteria at Moniteau School District, at the former Washington Building where she was known as "Lunch Lady."
A graduate of the former Concord High School at Hooker, she was a member of Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 60 of Parker.
Bonnie was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Eau Claire, where she served as Sunday school teacher and treasurer, assisted the acolytes and church nursery, and taught Vacation Bible School. Bonnie took delight in making certain the church had fresh flowers on the altar for years. She was a longtime delegate to Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. As health permitted, she assisted with all church dinners.
She was known for sending cards to shut-ins, looking out for a child in need and surprising them with gifts, and she loved to travel.
She looked forward to time spent with family, as well as caring for "granddog" Belle and "grandparent" Buddy.
Surviving, in addition to her devoted husband Tom, are her daughters, Crystal (Larry) Stewart of Butler and Tammy (Dennis) Conn of West Sunbury; and her son, John (Pam) Costa of West Sunbury. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristi (Adam) Wilson, Joseph Costa, Anthony (Lori) Conn, and Alex Conn; and her great-grandson, Hudson Wilson. She also is survived by step-grandchildren, Heather (Shamus) Young, Nick (Melanie) Stewart, and James (Katie) Stewart; stepgreat-grandchildren, Isaac, Bai, Peter Young and Rori Stewart; and by childhood and lifelong friend Helen Byers Hindman.
The family of Bonnie would like to express a sincere "thank you" to all personnel at Parker Personal Care Home for the outstanding dedication and loving care shown to Bonnie during her illness, as well as courtesy to Bonnie's family.
COSTA - Visitation for Bonnilyn Ann Logan "Bonnie" Costa, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020, will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.
Funeral and committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethel United Methodist Church, Washington Street, Eau Claire, with burial to follow at Eau Claire Cemetery.
Following CDC and Pa. Dept. of Health guidelines per COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing is requested.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 8, 2020.