Bozidar Belobrajdic, 79, of Middlesex Township passed away on Tuesday.
Bozidar was a longtime salesman, who worked hard and always supported his beloved family.
He was the beloved husband for 57 years of Georgette I. (Buttersnitz) Belobrajdic; the loving father of Christopher Belobrajdic, Dean Belobrajdic and Jennifer (Grant) Baumann; the brother of Joseph, Blaza and Branka; the cherished grandfather of Padja and Kahleb; and is also survived by many cousins.
BELOBRAJDIC - Friends of Bozidar Belobrajdic, who died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Sepulcher Church. 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler, PA 16002.
