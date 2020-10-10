1/
Bradford Allen Mace
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Bradford Allen Mace, 64, of Butler passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 2, 1956, in Washington, Pa., and was the son of the late Hayward Allen and Ada (Ray) Mace.
Surviving are his sister, Marla Redick of West Sunbury; two brothers, Grant Mace of Harrisville, and Dorrin Mace of Grove City; his good friend, Hymon Davis of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
MACE - Private services and burial will be held for Bradford Allen Mace, who died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
