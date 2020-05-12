Bradley "Brad" Fincher
1944 - 2020
Bradley Fincher, 76, of Butler went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Wexford.
He was born in January 1944, in York, Pa., and was the son of the late Hamilton and Josephine Fincher.
Brad retired from the Heat and Frost Local 2 as an insulator.
He attended church at Butler Assembly of God for years.
He was known to be an avid outdoorsman.
Brad was the beloved husband of Fern Fincher for more than 56 years; and the loving father of Doug (Denise) Fincher, Pamela Fincher and Lisa (Joe) Lewandowski.
He was the brother of David (Patricia) Fincher; and the beloved grandfather of Justice, Kylee, Dacia, Raina Lewandowski, and Nate and Alex Helman.
Brad was preceded in death by his siblings, Edward Fincher and Sue Roush.
FINCHER - A memorial service for Bradley Fincher, who died Sunday, May 10, 2020, will be held at Butler Assembly of God and will be announced at a later date.
All arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Butler Assembly of God
