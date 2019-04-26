Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley J. "Brad" Lutz. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bradley J. Lutz, 63, of Cranberry Township passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born April 27, 1955, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Richard M. Lutz and Dorothy Elizabeth Curry Lutz.

Brad was a hard worker.

He enjoyed fishing, golf, his lottery tickets, and all Pittsburgh sports teams.

Brad will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. He is now at peace with God.

Brad leaves behind to cherish his memory his companion of 35 years, Jackie McKinney, whom he loved with all of his heart; his siblings, Leona C. (Don) Bergstrom, Beverly (Joel) Walter, David (Linda) Lutz, Douglas (Becky) Lutz and Richard (Becky) Lutz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Brad was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Lutz; and a sister, Deborah O'Shea.

LUTZ - Friends of Bradley J. Lutz, who died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with the Rev. Peter Everett officiating.

Brad will be laid to rest at Grace Church Cemetery in Harmony.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



