Brenda Johnston Ordy, 76, of Butlerpassed away on Sept. 10, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
She was born Dec. 3, 1942, in North Washington, and was a daughter of the late Ernest Johnston and the late Ella Brown Johnston.
Brenda was very active at First United Methodist Church.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed crafting and reading.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jack Ordy, whom she married on Aug. 14, 1965; one daughter, Christine (Ken) Andrulis of Columbus, Ohio; and her grandchildren, Ella and Avery Andrulis.
ORDY - A memorial service for Brenda Johnston Ordy, who died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor David Janz officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Urban & Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019