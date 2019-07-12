Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Barnhart. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Graveside service 12:00 PM St. Mary Cemetery Bradys Bend , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Barnhart, 62, of Butler died on Wednesday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler with his girlfriend, Amy Cannard, at his side following a brief battle with malignant melanoma.

Brian was born on Feb. 25, 1957, in Pittsburgh. He was the oldest of five children, and was the son of the late Raymond and Rita Knoll Barnhart.

Brian graduated from high school in Tulsa, Okla., a year early, and after earning a perfect score on the ACT, had a full scholarship to the University of Tulsa. He then attended the University of Dallas and later went to the University of Cincinnati for his graduate degree in physics.

He first worked as a defense contractor in Huntsville, Ala., and later for Oracle in Colorado Springs, Colo. Here in Butler, he worked at AdTheorent as a computer programmer and analyst, and finally in the online grocery delivery department of Walmart, where he excelled at a new-found talent working with his customers.

He had several lifelong passions. Brian was an accomplished guitarist, arranger and singer, a scientist through and through, and even translated Russian for fun!

He made Butler his home for his last several years and found a loving community of musicians and actors in the Butler Little Theatre and the Hobnob Theatre Co., which he enjoyed with his girlfriend, Amy Cannard, and several local relatives.

Brian is survived by two children, Dani Barnhart of Wisconsin, and Ian Barnhart of Colorado; his mother, Rita Barnhart of Connecticut; his siblings, Eric Barnhart of Colorado, Amy Zabin of Connecticut, Kirk Barnhart of West Virginia, and Myles Barnhart of Colorado; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Barnhart.

BARNHART - A graveside service for Brian Barnhart, who died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, will be held at noon Sunday at St. Mary Cemetery in Bradys Bend.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brian's memory to Melanoma Research Foundation at

Online condolences may be sent by visiting



Brian Barnhart, 62, of Butler died on Wednesday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler with his girlfriend, Amy Cannard, at his side following a brief battle with malignant melanoma.Brian was born on Feb. 25, 1957, in Pittsburgh. He was the oldest of five children, and was the son of the late Raymond and Rita Knoll Barnhart.Brian graduated from high school in Tulsa, Okla., a year early, and after earning a perfect score on the ACT, had a full scholarship to the University of Tulsa. He then attended the University of Dallas and later went to the University of Cincinnati for his graduate degree in physics.He first worked as a defense contractor in Huntsville, Ala., and later for Oracle in Colorado Springs, Colo. Here in Butler, he worked at AdTheorent as a computer programmer and analyst, and finally in the online grocery delivery department of Walmart, where he excelled at a new-found talent working with his customers.He had several lifelong passions. Brian was an accomplished guitarist, arranger and singer, a scientist through and through, and even translated Russian for fun!He made Butler his home for his last several years and found a loving community of musicians and actors in the Butler Little Theatre and the Hobnob Theatre Co., which he enjoyed with his girlfriend, Amy Cannard, and several local relatives.Brian is survived by two children, Dani Barnhart of Wisconsin, and Ian Barnhart of Colorado; his mother, Rita Barnhart of Connecticut; his siblings, Eric Barnhart of Colorado, Amy Zabin of Connecticut, Kirk Barnhart of West Virginia, and Myles Barnhart of Colorado; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Brian was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Barnhart.BARNHART - A graveside service for Brian Barnhart, who died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, will be held at noon Sunday at St. Mary Cemetery in Bradys Bend.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brian's memory to Melanoma Research Foundation at www.melanoma.org , or the Butler Little Theatre, 1 Howard St., Butler, PA 16001.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close