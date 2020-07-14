Brian Keith Wincer, 46, of Renfrew, died suddenly at home on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Born June 6, 1974, in Johnstown, he was the son of Matthew Joseph Wincer Sr. and the late Lydia Burke Wincer.
Brian was a member of the St. Fidelis Parish.
He loved hockey. He was a superstar hockey player in his youth at Johnstown High School, played for Millersville University and then coached Millersville upon graduation. He contemplated turning professional.
He went on to coach hockey at Lampeter-Strasburg School District and the Keystone State Games.
He will be remembered as one who would help anyone without hesitation.
Brian was a loving husband, an incredible father, and a great brother and son. He never missed his children's sporting events, often cheering them on in the stands.
We will always miss his quick wit and sense of humor.
Brian leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Carolyn Roberts Wincer, whom he married on Sept. 21, 2008; his daughter, Brenna Wincer; and his twin sons, Cameron and Cole Wincer.
He also leaves behind his father, Matthew Joseph Wincer Sr.; his brothers, Michael Wincer, and Matthew Wincer Jr. and his wife, Melissa, and his niece and nephew, Apryl and Branden, all of Johnstown.
He also leaves his sister- in-law, Chrissy Stelts and her husband, Russell, of Zelienople.
In addition to his mother, Lydia Wincer, he was preceded in death by his uncle, James Wincer.
WINCER - The family of Brian Keith Wincer, who died Sunday, July 12, 2020, will receive friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A blessing and celebration of life will immediately follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Dan Waruszewski officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donors to consider making a donation to the Wincer children's college fund at https://www.gofundme.com
/f/wincer-family-support-fund?utm_source=customer & utm_medium=copy_link & utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.