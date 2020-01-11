Brian R. Patterson, 36, of Cabot passed away on Jan. 9, 2020.
He was born in 1983 to Dennis and Tammy Patterson.
Brian was known to be an exceptional and loyal friend.
Brian enjoyed motorcycles, detailing cars, his hat collection and especially music. Above all, Brian loved his daughter and spending every minute with her.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Justice Patterson; and his siblings, David (Amanda), Tiffany (Joe) and Krissy Patterson. He is also survived by his niece, Avery.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents Shirley Velicoff, and Bill and Dora Volk; and great grandmother, Louise Slee.
PATTERSON - Friends of Brian R. Patterson, who died Jan. 9, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Services will follow in the funeral home.
Donations may be made .
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020