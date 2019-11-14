Bruce Allen Pollock of Butler passed away Tuesday morning in his home at the age of 67.
An avid golfer, Bruce had a scratch handicap at 18, and was the captain of Grove City College's team his freshman year.
He continued his love of golf almost until his passing, playing 18 holes, then falling asleep watching golf on TV. His family thought this was ridiculous, but Bruce was always good for a laugh.
He also loved his kids' colleges' football teams, probably because he paid for the tuition. Virginia Tech and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania were two of his passions. He was endlessly patient, shuttling the kids to these institutions.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, (a very patient woman obviously) Rita; his son, Evan; his daughter, Sara; his other (canine) daughter, Peaches; a sister, Kathy; and a nephew, Allen.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen; his mother, Betty; and his beloved dog, Churchill.
POLLOCK - Friends of Bruce Allen Pollock, who died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor David Maitland of First Baptist Church officiating.
Private entombment will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019