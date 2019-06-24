Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Jon "B.J." Basham. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Jon Basham, 42, of Butler passed away on Thursday in Butler.

He was born Oct. 20, 1976, in Butler, the son of Kevin and Faye (Fosnaught) Basham of Butler.

B.J. loved camping, fishing, music and concerts. Above all, he loved his family and spending time with them.

He was always willing to help anyone in need. He spent most of his adult life working in Texas and most recently, returned to Butler to be back with family.

He was one of those people you could not help but love. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. Please say a prayer for our son, brother and friend.

Surviving along with his parents are his brother, Justin and Marissa of Butler; his Aunt Connie, Aunt Karen, Aunt Denise, Uncle Jay, Uncle Lee, their families and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Basham; his Uncle Jack Fosnaught; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

BASHAM - Friends of Bruce Jon Basham, who died Thursday, June 20, 2019, will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Interment will be private.

